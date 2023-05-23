Insider Selling: Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.