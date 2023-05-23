Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXS traded down C$4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$180.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,033. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$119.48 and a twelve month high of C$190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$181.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$163.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$133.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.05 million. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.733897 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kinaxis

A number of brokerages have commented on KXS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.