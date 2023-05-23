Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $28,753.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,025,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,194,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 2.5 %
LEGH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 18,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.79.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
