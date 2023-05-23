Insider Selling: LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells 21,003 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 134,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,382. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 1,914.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 251,563 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 296.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 558.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

