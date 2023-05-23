Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %
RELL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,939. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.
Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
