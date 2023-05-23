Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.2 %

RELL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 160,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,939. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 345,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Further Reading

