Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $14,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $39.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00.
Roblox Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE RBLX traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,666,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794,400. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
