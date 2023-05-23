Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 231.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

