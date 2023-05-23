Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,249 shares in the company, valued at $68,091,530.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $131,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

TZOO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,686. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

