Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.50. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

