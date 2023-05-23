Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.50. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 526 shares changing hands.
Intchains Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. Intchains Group Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intchains Group (ICG)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.