International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 365,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,196,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,997,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

