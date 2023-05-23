Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.62 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit updated its Q4 guidance to $1.43-1.48 EPS.

Intuit Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.80. 2,606,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,428. Intuit has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.35.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,358,000 after purchasing an additional 319,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

