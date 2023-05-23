iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 2,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.61% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

