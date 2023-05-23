iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Trading Down 1.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $50.94. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.00% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.