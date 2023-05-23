iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.37

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 21936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $873.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
