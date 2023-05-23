iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.37

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.37 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 21936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Institutional Trading of iRobot

iRobot Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. It operates through Domestic and International segments. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.