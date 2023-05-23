Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 3.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $23,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,771 shares of company stock worth $5,281,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 425,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,657. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

