iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.