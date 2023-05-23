iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:XDV)

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

XDV stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.93. 18,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,853. iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$24.76 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.99.

