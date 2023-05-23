iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
IVV stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.45. 734,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,138. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.90.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
