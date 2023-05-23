iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Forum Private Client Group LLC

Forum Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forum Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,615,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,707. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

