iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 2.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

IOO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. 952,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,362. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

