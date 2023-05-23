iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.37. 635,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,760. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

