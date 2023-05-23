iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,082.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 84,429 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,238,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,201,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

