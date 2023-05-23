iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,999,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,249,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

