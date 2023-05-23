iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,786,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 366,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,953,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after acquiring an additional 71,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.72. 33,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.76 and its 200 day moving average is $230.76.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

