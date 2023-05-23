iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 1.17% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $82,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.24. 117,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,982. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $197.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.68.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

