J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 260.60 ($3.24).

SBRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 295 ($3.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($3.98) to GBX 295 ($3.67) in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of LON SBRY traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 277.70 ($3.45). 3,018,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 291 ($3.62). The company has a market cap of £6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,085.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is 14,444.44%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

