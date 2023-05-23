Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,070,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 385,026 shares.The stock last traded at $49.59 and had previously closed at $49.53.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after buying an additional 161,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,828,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,509,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

