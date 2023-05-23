Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 3,410 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $17,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,943.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 5,716,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

