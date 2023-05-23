John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 906.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %

CFB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 31,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Insider Activity

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $101.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 5,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

