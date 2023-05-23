Jonathan Sebastiani Acquires 42,300 Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jonathan Sebastiani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sebastiani bought 21,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00.

Vintage Wine Estates Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $9.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 100.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,096,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

