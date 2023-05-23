JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA JEPQ opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

