Kaspa Price Down 33.8% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $248.16 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,693,462,224 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,680,780,323.867523. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01471961 USD and is down -8.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $12,840,107.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

