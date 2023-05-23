Kathryn Romano Sells 28,428 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00.

KRYS stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.13. 632,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

