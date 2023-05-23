Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.81.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kennametal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kennametal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Kennametal Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.88. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.