KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $19.05 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $707,570.90 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,191.29 or 1.00024726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03533036 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $675,427.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.