KOK Price Tops $0.0374 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $726,025.16 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,116.88 or 1.00092312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03533036 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $675,427.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.