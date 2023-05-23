Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.84. 1,871,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,598,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Kyndryl Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.