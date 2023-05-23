Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading 5.9% Higher

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $12.84. 1,871,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,598,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.