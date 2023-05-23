Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

