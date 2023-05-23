Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 39,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,784. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

