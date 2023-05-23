Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of LGI stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 39,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,784. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
