Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 731,627 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 505,184 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $6,203,659.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.

Lazydays Stock Down 0.3 %

LAZY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 84,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,122. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. Analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,755,000.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

