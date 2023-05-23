Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14. 42,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 41,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, and Mineral Operations Romania. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

