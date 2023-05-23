Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $85,268.56 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGHGet Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,842,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.
  • On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $418,054.34.
  • On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.
  • On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 18,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

