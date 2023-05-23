Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $85,268.56 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,842,514.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $39,330.17.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of LEGH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 18,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading

