Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.85. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 183,115 shares traded.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $57,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

