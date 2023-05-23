Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Shares Gap Down to $4.97

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.85. Li-Cycle shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 183,115 shares traded.
LICY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
