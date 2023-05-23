Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Management Inc.

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Lifetime Brands worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 14,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,053. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lifetime Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.