Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $283.11 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003699 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $283.11 million and $2.27 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 280,251,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

