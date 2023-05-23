Litecoin (LTC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $376.04 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.64 billion and approximately $376.04 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.92 or 0.00334437 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012941 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,985,914 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
