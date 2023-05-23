Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $120.84. 33,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $123.40.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

