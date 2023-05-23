Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 8,508 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $232.55. 923,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

