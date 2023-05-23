Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after buying an additional 767,699 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 2.9 %

CVX stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,130. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

