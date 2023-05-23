Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

KO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.62. 3,227,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.